Thousands of Northglenn area residents left E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park disappointed Monday night after a “technical glitch” cancelled the planned fireworks show.
City officials announced Tuesday the show will not be rescheduled anytime soon.
“We’ve read numerous comments on our social media platforms (both positive and negative) and our goal is to do the right thing for our community,” said Diana Wilson, director of communications, in a news release. “The fireworks vendor is honoring our investment and will provide the full show on a date of our choosing.”
Planners initially floated the idea to re-schedule the show for Wednesday, as a concert by Soul School is planned in the park with dusk showing of the movie Ghostbusters Afterlife. But that plan was scrubbed because of a high chance for rain, a mid-week event being hard for many families to accommodate, and the ability to deploy staff and provide equipment on such short notice.
“The Northglenn July 4 event began wonderfully – the car show, duck race, music, food and gathering of family and friends was awesome,” Wilson said. “Everyone is disappointed that we were not able to hold the fireworks show as planned, and our goal is to reschedule at a time when Northglenn residents are able to enjoy the show fully.”