The City of Northglenn, with help from a crew of bike repair volunteers, will help its residents in need pedal into the new year with hundreds of free bikes available Saturday.
The city holds its Annual Bike Giveaway Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hundreds of refurbished bikes will be available to community members for free at Stonehocker Farm, 10950 Fox Run Parkway in Northglenn.
The program began when city's sanitation workers noticed bikes with simple issues — such as broken chains or flat tires — going to the landfill. The workers started bringing bikes back to the maintenance yard, fixing them and giving them back to the community, according to the City of Northglenn website.
The program took off and is now supported by a group of retirees who volunteer their time to fix donated bikes in space donated by Northglenn and distribute them to those in need.
Their team is made up of ten volunteers, one of whom is 97-year-old Steve Austin.
Dave Slowey, a longtime cyclist, is another volunteer. Slowey has been working on bikes for the program since his retirement in 2016.
Slowey said he takes pride in giving people functional bikes to help them commute and have fun. He also feels good about keeping these bikes out of landfills.
"I feel like I'm helping the community and planet Earth," Slowey said. "These bikes would've ended up in the landfill if we hadn't taken them."
Slowey has been part of the biking community since college, when he got his first 10-speed bike, and loves mountain biking.
He said that, for him, mountain biking is about independence and the idea that riding a bike allows him to get from one point to another on his own.
"Mountain biking is something I appreciate from a holistic point of view," Slowey said. "I'm able to propel myself on my journey."
He said working on these bikes challenged his knowledge of bike maintenance.
"I thought I knew a lot about bikes, and then I started working on these little kid's coaster brakes and I was like 'gee, I've never torn apart a coaster brake'," Slowey said. "There's all sorts of things you have to learn."
He also said the variety of kinds of bikes makes the giveaway unique from bike shops. While bike shops have a small variety of bikes, the giveaway has everything from "little batman bikes" to tricycles and step-through bikes, Slowey said.
The bike repair process begins in the "boneyard," where the volunteers, who work Monday and Tuesday mornings for three hours, pick out a donated bike to repair and roll it into shop.
Slowey said he begins with a triage, examining the bike for obvious issues by pedaling and checking seat posts. He then checks every function on the bike to ensure it is safe and rideable.
To make the bikes more visually pleasing and comfortable, Slowey said there are also two members of their team who repair the bike seats.
The bikes will be available for pick-up this Saturday. City of Northglenn spokesperson Jenni Murphy said there are over 250 bikes for both children and adults.
Participants are not required to be a city resident, she said.