Five Aurora police officers and paramedics pleaded not guilty Friday to dozens of counts they face in connection with Aurora resident Elijah McClain’s death in 2019.
A trial is scheduled for this summer.
McClain, 23, died in hospital in August 2019 days after police officers forcibly restrained him, put him in a control neck hold and paramedics injected him with the sedative ketamine. Officers had responded to a call reporting a person acting suspiciously, but McClain was not suspected of any crime. He was walking home from a convenience store.
District Judge Priscilla Loew decided in late July a statewide grand jury convened by Attorney General Phil Weiser had found probable cause to indict the two paramedics and three officers: Peter Cichuniec, Jeremy Cooper, Jason Rosenblatt, Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema. The grand jury indicted the five on 32 counts altogether, including criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.
Former 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young previously declined to bring charges.
District Judge Mark Warner, who has taken over the case, ordered three separate trials in the case. Rosenblatt and Roedema are scheduled to go to trial together starting July 11.
Cooper and Cichuniec, the paramedics, are scheduled for an Aug. 7 trial.
The trial for Woodyard, the third police officer, has been set for Sept. 18.
An autopsy report by Dr. Stephen Cina originally determined McClain’s cause and manner of death undetermined.
An amended autopsy report, released last year after a group of news organizations sued the Adams County Coroner for its disclosure, concluded that McClain would have most likely survived but for the administration of ketamine. It was determined to be too high for his body weight. However, Cina still found his manner of death undetermined, not a homicide.
Cina amended his opinion about McClain's cause of death in July 2021, two months before the release of the criminal indictments.
But the indictment also cited the opinion of an unidentified forensic pathologist who opined the manner of McClain's death was homicide, and said complications from acute ketamine administration during “violent subdual and restraint” killed him. The language in the indictment is similar to testimony from Dr. Roger Mitchell, another expert who spoke to the grand jury.