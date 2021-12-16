FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

 Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency could approve the Novavax coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, paving the way for emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Novavax shares rose 7% after the report.

The EMA, WHO and Novavax did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A WHO approval could come once the health body issued its own emergency use listing, or if the EMA gave it a conditional marketing authorisation, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)