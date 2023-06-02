Darian Ynostroza forgot he had signed up on Instagram for a free Nuggets tattoo, so when his friend called and told him he'd won, he was stoked.

Not long after he entered the contest, the 28-year-old had taken a break from social media, deleted Instagram, and forgotten about his tattoo quest. "I couldn't believe it!" he said.

Friday, Ynostroza was flat on his stomach, his right pants leg rolled up, while Rick Lohm sketched a silhouette of the current Nuggets logo — mountain peaks flanked by two gold mining picks and a basketball — on his calf.

Then came the needle and the ink, which he said stung a little. But not as much as the grim reaper on his sternum had.

He saw his first Nuggets game the night Allen Iverson was traded in Dec. 2006 to Denver from the Philadelphia 76'ers. One time, his mom got free court side seats from her dentist which she gave to her son so that he could see the players up close.

His mom loved the team until she died six years ago after a long illness, which makes Ynostroza's newest body decoration so much more meaningful.

This is at least Ynostroza's 20th tattoo. He stopped counting ... but he wants to add the Broncos, the Rockies and the Avs to the rest of his leg one day.

"I might even find a place for Jake Jabs ... the hometown hero," said Ynostroza. "Someone's gotta do it."

Lohm dreamed up the free tattoo promotion for his store, Lucky Rose Tattoo, when he figured the Nuggets would get to the NBA Finals. He offers six designs of logos through the years, including the 1972-74 purple and gold early cartoon rocket ship character bouncing a basketball over a mountain range. It was the team logo back when it was called the Denver Rockets.

Nuggets fever is going around.

At the Ball Arena team store, lines were manageable as fans trickled in to get a piece of the country's latest sports obsession. The Nuggets are the team few people outside of die-hard Colorado fans believed could make it all the way to the finals. Jerseys, t-shirts, refrigerator magnets, and beer cozies were flying through the door.

Kids are gravitating to an over-sized gold chain adorned with a garish Nuggets NBA Finals medallion which 13-year-old Benjamin Ayala called the "drip." His dad, Antonio, translated that the plastic jewelry is what old folks know as "bling" and at $35, worth the smile it put on his son's face.

Patricia Wilson had an armful of NBA Finals t-shirts over her arm for friends in New Mexico.

"The more the merrier," she said of band-wagoners who only recently started following Denver's pro basketball team, although she said she's been a follower through thick and thin.

Back at the Lucky Rose, Ynostroza's tattoo transformed from a bare sketch to a multi-colored Nuggets logo. He doesn't mind that he'll have the tattoo forever, even when the team isn't on top like it is now. "It'll even be better when the Nuggets aren't good," said Ynostroza. "I'm down for life."