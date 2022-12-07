Grand Junction Police officers shot a domestic violence suspect Tuesday, but declined to provide any more information about the shooting victim or potential charges the man faces or his condition.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release early Wednesday saying the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated and the officers are on administrative leave, as per department policy.
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a domestic violence complaint at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Red Roof Inn, according to the news release.
The Inn is located at 2210 Highway 6 and Highway 50 in Grand Junction.
When officers made contact with the suspect, an adult male, he fled. Officers chased the suspect on foot, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, and the he was shot during the pursuit. The release did not state if the man was armed, or with what kind of weapon if so.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office also did not say whether the suspect shot at officers before being shot.
The suspect was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and police said his condition is unknown at this time. No officers or others were injured.
Mesa County said in the release that the investigation is in its early stages, so the preliminary information is subject to change. The 21st Judicial District CIRT is investigating the incident.
Both officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave per standard protocol.