A person is in custody after striking a Denver police officer on Interstate 25 Sunday morning.
#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating an officer involved traffic crash at NB I-25 and W Colfax Ave. The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The other involved motorist left the scene but has been taken into police custody. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/yjOD41jeaF— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 13, 2021
Police said the officer was struck when they were outside of their vehicle while investigating an earlier crash. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but are in stable condition, according to the department.
The driver who struck the officer fled the scene on foot and was later apprehended on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Authorities have not identified the officer, nor the suspect.