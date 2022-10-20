The officers involved in the 2021 shooting of Oscar Gurrola will not face charges, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Police responded to a fight between two males in the middle of the road near the 7500 block of Brighton Road in Commerce City on Nov. 29, 2021.

Sergeant Megan Cordova arrived in her marked patrol vehicle to find two males standing outside a sedan, according to the report.

Here's what happened, the report outlined.

One of the males pointed a gun at Cordova, who reversed and reported the occurrence over radio. The male continued to approach and fired his gun as she backed away.

Officers Sergio Rosales and Michael Rahn arrived on each side of Cordova. All three officers, Cordova with a shield, and the other two with rifles, took cover behind their vehicles.

The suspect fired at the officers and Rosales and Rahn returned fire.

Adams County Sheriff's Office Sergeants Jason Gallegos Gilbert Abdulla also arrived.

The suspect got into the passenger side of the sedan and fled, the report said. Gallegos chased the suspect vehicle to a parking lot, where he confronted the suspects on foot. The sedan revved its engine and faced Abdulla, who drew his semi-automatic handgun and ordered the occupants to exit.

The suspects drove toward Abdulla, who fired his weapon. The sedan fled, veering and hitting a parked vehicle.

Gallegos heard the shots and ran to assist Abdulla. He recognized the fleeing sedan and fired into the driver's side.

Abdulla chased the sedan to Brighton Road, where he conducted a "PIT maneuver" to stop the vehicle, which spun around and hit a boulder.

The suspects refused to leave the vehicle and were eventually arrested following a standoff.

The suspects were uncooperative with officers, but eventually identified as Oscar Gurrola, 28, and Estevan Valverde, 29, according to the report. Gurrola had multiple gunshot wounds. Valverde was uninjured.

Under Colorado law, officers can use force when it is reasonable and appropriate, such as in effecting an arrest, preventing an escape, or preventing imminent injury threat. It may only be used if nonviolent means would be ineffective. Officers are also allowed to use physical force in self-defense.

Since Gurrola demonstrated a willingness to use lethal force against the officers, their use of physical force was justified to prevent injury to officers or others, according to District Attorney Brian S. Mason.

The District Attorney's Office declared that the officers were justified in using reasonable force and, therefore, will not face criminal charges.