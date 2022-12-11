One person was killed Saturday in a two car crash that closed the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue for many hours. This is the 47th traffic fatality in Aurora this year.
Aurora Police began to receive calls about the crash just before 9 p.m. Saturday night. Callers told police one driver was still trapped as the car burned.
#APDTrafficAlert: A 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Buckley/Mansfield resulted in one vehicle starting on fire. The driver of that vehicle tragically died. Investigation is ongoing to determine circumstances.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 11, 2022
The intersection will be CLOSED for an extended time. pic.twitter.com/oTG9zrjOf4
Officers arrived and found a burning Dodge and a Honda sedan. The driver of the Dodge, who police said was trapped in the vehicle, died at the scene. One passenger managed to escape before the fire took hold.
The driver of the Honda remained at the accident, though police say a passenger fled and has not been identified. Both the driver of the Honda and the passenger of the Dodge were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Through an initial investigation, police learned the Dodge was making a left turn from eastbound East Mansfield Avenue. The Dodge and Honda collided in the intersection.
The identity of the deceased driver will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after contacting their next of kin.
The investigation of the crash is still on going, and the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Investigation unit will determine what contributed to the crash. Witnesses and any others with information about the crash are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.