A four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road killed one person Thursday.

The Boulder Police Department is investigating the fatal four-car crash, which happened a few minutes before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a Boulder Police Department news release.

A blue Toyota 4Runner was driving southbound on Foothills Parkway when it crossed the median into the northbound lane, hitting a dark green BMW and a white Toyota Rav4, according to the release.

The 65-year-old female driver of the BMW was seriously injured and transported to the hospital, where she later died, according to the release.

A fourth vehicle, traveling southbound, had peripheral damage. Other than the driver of the BMW, nobody was hurt in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and Boulder police are looking for additional witnesses or video surveillance in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Office David Kaufman at 720-291-2768 or email at [email protected].

"The Boulder Police Department would like to extend their condolences after this fatal car crash," they said in the release.

Anyone affected by the crash can get support through Boulder's Victim Services Unit at 303-441-4048.