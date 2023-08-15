Denver police found one person deceased following a crash early Tuesday morning.

The Denver Police Department responded to a crash at around 1:02 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of East 39th Avenue and Paris Street, according to a social media post on X. The crash was near Peoria Street and Interstate 70.

The crash involved a pedestrian and a car. One person was found dead on the scene, the post said.

Drivers should expect delays while the investigation continues. The post notes to avoid the area, if possible.

This story is developing.