An apartment fire in Lakewood Friday morning killed one person and injured four others.

The structure fire occurred at a single-story apartment building near 12th Avenue and Allison Street in Lakewood, according to a West Metro Fire tweet at 5:34 a.m. Friday.

"When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one apartment," according to the Tweet.

The fire then moved into a second unit.

Four people were injured in the blaze, according to West Metro Fire. One person was rescued by firefighters from the burning structure and three were transported to the hospital. One person was treated on scene.

One of the people transported to the hospital later died, according to West Metro Fire.

Fire investigators said the fire was accidental, starting near the front door of the bedroom of the resident who died, according to West Metro Fire.

The specific cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the tweet.

The victim's identity could be released after an autopsy and family notification.