Update: The ramps from northbound and southbound I-25 to I-225 have reopened following the crash investigation. 

A crash on the ramp from Interstate 25 to Interstate 225 killed a woman Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

DPD said in a tweet at 3:26 a.m., Thursday it was investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash on the southbound ramp from I-25 to I-225.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim after the investigation.

Approximately at 3:45 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported all lanes of northbound I-225 closed between I-25 and Yosemite Street due to the crash. I-25 northbound and southbound onramps to I-225 were also closed. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

