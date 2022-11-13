One woman was wounded after a Saturday night shooting in the 10000 block of east Girard Avenue. Denver Police say a juvenile male was arrested for the incident.
The area is near where east Hampden Avenue curves to the north, becoming south Havana Street. There is a strip mall housing a pair of nightclubs and a hobby shop, as well as restaurants and other businesses.
Police first reported the shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. At the time, police were unsure the extent of the woman's injuries and conducted their investigation.
UPDATE: The adult female victim is expected to survive. A juvenile male was arrested for this incident.— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 13, 2022
At 10 a.m. Sunday morning, police announced the arrest of the unnamed juvenile. He was arrested for attempted murder and 1st degree assault, though the final charges filed will be determined by the District Attorney's office, according to police.
Police said the woman is expected to survive.
This is the second shooting in the area of east Girard Avenue in two weeks. An early morning shooting on Oct. 30 left two dead in the 9800 block of Girard Avenue.
The Saturday night incident is not related to the Oct. 30 shooting, according to police. Police added they do not believe Saturday's shooting is gang-related.
The investigation of the Oct. 30 shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information are encouraged to call Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.