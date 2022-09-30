Out-of-state specialists helping companies find good locations in which to relocate or expand spent the past three days combing over the metro Denver area, then presented feedback to a room full of business and government leaders Friday morning.
The 18th Annual Metro Denver Site Selection Conference and Consultant Feedback event drew heaps of praise for the area’s talented and educated workforce, quality of life and growing industry clusters. But there were also cautions issued about problems like homelessness, housing affordability and water scarcity.
And there were a couple of surprises.
Presented by the Denver Metro Chamber and its Economic Development Council, the sold-out event at Empower Field at Mile High offered polished videos on local workers espousing the area’s attractiveness for businesses. The panelists offered opinions after two days of touring the area by helicopter and visiting business hubs like the Colorado Air and Space Port and Fitzsimmons Innovation Campus in Aurora, and hot spots like Cherry Creek North.
“The quality of life here is second-to-none,” said Cindy Brohoski, senior vice president of Avison Young. “This seems to be more important in recent times as companies are looking to provide more quality of life to their employees. … Your workforce development is really on the cutting edge. You have several communities that are engaging high school students in developing their talents at an early age and trying to get them interested in certain industries.”
Alex Miller, manager of Client Services at KSM Location Advisors, is based in Indianapolis and noted one of Colorado’s biggest in-migration is coming from former Indiana residents. He joked about being a Peyton Manning fan when he was with the Colts and remembered that Manning always vowed to return there, but hasn’t.
“My perception of the region was more of an outdoorsy, recreational type area and population,” Miller said. “I was really surprised to learn about how highly educated the workforce is here. And how collaborative all of the public, private and non-profit groups in the region do really well together and to present a unified messaging.”
Moderator Cristal DeHererra, chief of staff for Denver International Airport, asked the panelists about the future of commercial real estate in the wake of the pandemic that left so much office space empty as employees worked remotely.
“Coming out of the peak of the pandemic, it’s kind of reached a re-sorting or resettling of sorts, especially the office inventory,” Auston Dimitry, senior managing director of Newmark, said. “You’re already seeing some of that conversion of the office space into either research and development space or residential space. … We call it a demand shock, but the free market will take care of itself.”
On the issue of homelessness and lack of housing affordability, panelists agreed the solution would have to be community-based with partnerships between government, private sector businesses and nonprofit organizations.
“Housing affordability is top of mind for these companies,” Sean Ferguson, founder of Firetiger Technologies, said. “You’re going to want to get ahead of it and plan ahead. You don’t want to get behind it. I can tell you from experience, it’s not fun.”
Firetiger is based in San Francisco.
“Housing affordability, along with water, are going to be the challenges of the next century,” Ferguson said. “The homelessness factor is not going to lose a project for this community, but what we look at are the steps the community is using to address it. If there’s no plan in place, that’s a red flag for a company considering the area.”
He complimented tour organizers for not “trying to hide” homelessness issues here.
“The red flag for companies besides not having a plan is trying to hide it when we’re there,” Miller said. “It’s very easy for us to notice when you’re trying to hide it, and not trying to expose us to some sort of issue or challenge. I’ll give this group credit for not doing that.”
The surprise came in the form of the announcement that health tech company Virta Health would be re-locating its headquarters from San Francisco to Denver. It currently has more than 390 employees, 100 of whom are working from Colorado remotely already – including its CEO.
“I think the ultimate vote of confidence one can give is when they vote with their feet,” CEO Sami Inkinen said. “Collectively as a team we decided to vote with our feet and move our headquarters to Colorado and focus most of our hiring here.”
Virta treats patients to reverse Type 2 diabetes without medications or surgery using technology and nutrition science.
Inkinen, also the founder of real estate tech company Trulia, which went public in 2012, said “we needed better access to superstar talent” and praised the area’s “pro-business” attitude.
Gov. Jared Polis breathlessly introduced the company.
Polis,running late, ran to the podium for his speech. He had to stop several times to catch his breath.
“Colorado is the best place to start and grow a business,” Polis said. “We want to make Colorado the easy decision to be the home for the next generation of successful businesses.”
Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade approved up to $6,951,291 in Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits for Virta to create some 902 jobs here in the next eight years. The jobs have a average salary of $133,221 for engineers, researchers, sales and account managers, coaches, clinicians and administrative positions.