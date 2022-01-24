The Outdoor Retailer Snow Show opens Thursday with some 350 exhibitors expected at the Colorado Convention Center.

The last Snow Show was in January 2020, as the 2021 show was cancelled because of the pandemic shutdowns.

“We are looking forward to gathering as a community at Snow Show and excited to provide the industry with free resources to launch and build relationships and gain expert insight to grow their businesses,” said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer senior vice president and show director.

While several exhibitors announced they aren’t sending as many representatives due to the omicron variant surge, a spokesperson said via email in-person meetings by the estimated 350 brands present are continuing.

“Retailers are coming to discover new brands and products to fill their shelves and keep customers engaged, especially as outdoor participation has continued to climb," Nicholson said Monday via email. "And, for the brands exhibiting this week, the show is a great opportunity to increase their market share, connect with new retailers, and gain exposure.”

A mask requirement exists for all attendees “at all times in the Colorado Convention Center regardless of vaccination status.” More health and safety guidelines are posted on the Outdoorretailer.com website, along with exhibition floor maps, schedules and tickets.

The convention typically pulls together thousands of retailers in the nation’s growing outdoor industry. The Outdoor Industry Association estimates there are 5.2 million direct jobs nationally. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates the industry accounted for 2.1% ($459.8 billion) of current-dollar gross domestic product (GDP) for the nation in 2019.

New to this year’s Snow Show is The Resource Center, “a central hub to give retailers, media, brands, designers, and all attendees direct access to meet with trend and data experts.” Free appointments can be booked through the center with Fashion Snoops, the NPD Group, Outside Looks and WGSN.

“It is exciting to be back at the Outdoor Retailer show reuniting with the outdoor and snowsports community and engaging with attendees in new ways through The Resource Center,” said Jim Kelley, president of U.S. sports for the NPD Group, in a news release. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Outdoor Retailer on this valuable initiative, with the shared understanding that complete, unbiased, and high-quality data is the cornerstone of business success. … Supported by NPD data and insights, companies are ultimately able to make informed business decisions, excite consumers, and inspire participation in sports and outdoor activities.”

Snow Show’s familiar “show zones” returning include: Venture Out, The Camp, Source, LUXE, and Trend + Design Center. A new zone this year includes “Fresh” for first-time exhibitors.