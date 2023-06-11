The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left three people injured.

DPD tweeted about the shooting at EB Interstate 70 near Havana Street at 1 a.m., Sunday.

Three people were transported to the hospital.

While the extent of their injuries are unknown, the victims are expected to survive, according to police.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, in this is a developing situation.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters, even anonymous ones, may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.