Loveland Ski Area's big summer project will be replacing Lift 6 with a fixed-grip triple lift from Leitner-Poma and it will give skiers and riders a chance to own a part of the resort's history.

Chairs from the 1977 Lift 6 will be sold through a lottery to 2021/22 and 2022/23 season pass holders only at a cost of $650.

The resort anticipates that demand will be high for the limited quantity of chairs. The link to register for the lottery can be found here.

On June 2 the resort will notify the winners. Paying for and picking up the chairs will happen anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 6 to 16 — excluding weekends and Fridays.

Winners must bring their ID or season pass with all sales final.

The chairs weigh approximately 125 pounds and winners must be able to tie down and transport the chairs on their own — a truck or trailer is necessary for removal from the resort.

Loveland will donate $25 to Alpine Search & Rescue and the National Forest Foundation for each chair sold.