In the hours before 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews disappeared from her Greeley home in 1984 after a holiday choir concert, none of the last people to see her alive remember anything unusual. The seventh grader didn’t seem upset or scared, and the family friend who gave her a ride doesn’t remember any strange cars following them or on the street around her house.
Jonelle's close friend, Deanna Ross, testified Monday in the second trial of Matthews’ accused killer that she probably wouldn’t have been paying attention to that kind of detail as a 12-year-old. Greeley in 1984 had about half its current population of about 109,000, with far less traffic, its residents trusting. Deanna Ross’ father, Russell, said people in the town commonly left doors unlocked.
“It was a whole different world back then,” Russell Ross said during his own testimony. “It was a little more relaxed.”
Jonelle disappeared the night of Dec. 20 from her family’s home on 43rd Avenue Court, in an hourlong period between the Rosses dropping her off at home after the school’s honor choir performance and her father, Jim Matthews, arriving home from her sister’s basketball game. She remained missing until the summer of 2019, when oil and gas workers found her remains in a field in Weld County. Matthews died from a gunshot wound to her head.
The man accused for Jonelle's death, 71-year-old Steven Pankey, faces five counts altogether, including first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree kidnapping. He is on trial for the second time after a jury deadlocked a year ago.
The Matthews family house didn’t show obvious signs something was amiss the night Jonelle went missing. The 12-year-old went into her house through the garage door, already partially open, and flicked lights on and off as a signal to Russell Ross she had gotten inside safely. She took a call from a teacher who needed a substitute the next day at the school where Jim Matthews worked as the principal and left a note by the phone.
Jonelle's father realized he didn’t know where she was when he called out to her after getting home and got no response. The first police officer who responded when he called the police later that night, now-retired Sgt. David Mathis, testified Monday he found a few things around the house that seemed out of place: Red thread inside by the house’s front door, a blanket on the floor of the girl's bedroom and footprints and rake marks in the snow that seemingly matched prints in the dirt and in the garage from an oil stain on the concrete floor.
In opening statements last Friday, prosecutors sought to link Pankey to Jonelle's disappearance through a seemingly unusual interest he had in the case over the years and statements he made to various people at different times that could have been interpreted as Pankey having involvement.
Defense attorneys for Pankey seek to show circumstantial evidence in the case doesn’t convincingly link him to the crime, and they have focused so far on a lack of fingerprints or touch DNA evidence, the latter of which did not have analysis technology available in 1984.
Pankey’s defense lawyers have also sought to show he didn’t have any apparent direct connection with Matthews family. Russell Ross worked as a sales manager at the 7UP Bottling Company’s warehouse and bottling facility in Greeley where Pankey worked as a delivery driver for a few years, but Ross testified Monday he wasn’t Pankey’s supervisor and didn’t have any relationship with him outside work.
The significance of rake marks found in the snow around the Matthews home, which prosecutors have said were made in an attempt to destroy footprints, has caused particular contention between the two sides. Prosecutors say investigators didn’t reveal the existence of the marks to anyone, and only a person involved in Matthews’ disappearance would have known about them. Pankey’s defense attorneys sought to cast doubt on that claim in Monday’s testimony.
During questioning by defense attorney Peter Harris, Mathis acknowledged he didn’t know on Dec. 20 when he responded to the Matthews home the rake marks would be treated as “hold-back” evidence.
“You don’t know when that whole concept started in this case, right?” Harris asked.
“That’s correct.”
Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke sought to re-frame how the evidence was treated in his final questions to Mathis.
“Well, did you go home and tell your wife and all your friends and all the people that you worked with that there were footprints and rake marks in the snow?” he asked.
“I did not,” Mathis said.
“Why not?” Rourke asked.
“Because I don’t do that,” Mathis replied.
“No further questions.”
Prosecutors will resume presentation of their case at 8:30 Tuesday morning.