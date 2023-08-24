Parker police and Aurora SWAT officers arrested a man late Wednesday who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian while fleeing from police on Monday.

Tory Conyers, 44, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Dayton Street in Aurora following an hour-long standoff with local police and SWAT, according to a social media post by the Aurora Police Department. He had barricaded himself indoors.

Conyers was wanted in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Parker on Monday that ended with the victim — 49-year-old Jossy Pinto — dead after he was hit in a crosswalk on Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue.

The incident began with the alleged shoplifting of a shopping cart full of items from a nearby Walmart. A Parker police officer attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Monte Carlo on Parker Road near Plaza Drive that was allegedly driven by the shoplifter.

The driver did not stop for the police lights and continued to drive through a red light. Because the driver was still driving around the speed limit and the overall shoplifting incident was not considered "an unreasonable danger to him/herself or other persons," the officer did not pursue in a chase, according to the Parker Police Department.

Shortly after the officer stopped the pursuit, Conyers allegedly hit and killed Pinto while he was crossing the street. He did not stop to check on the victim, according to police.

A Medina alert was then issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for locals to keep an eye out for the Monte Carlo.

Pinto was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. A GoFundMe for Pinto's family has been started and raised more than $6,000.

"We will continue to remember his smile and happy demeanor and the wonderful impact he had on all of us that had the pleasure of knowing him," according to the GoFundMe webpage.

Pinto worked at Accelerated Services in Parker, an auto transport carrier and auto transport broker service provider, according to the GoFundMe. The business is located at the intersection of Parker and Lincoln.

Conyers has a long criminal record with more than 10 arrests in the past 17 years, according to court records.

Criminal charges filed against Conyers have included driving under restraint, illegal drug distribution and possession, robbery, kidnapping, car theft, breaking into cars and burglary. His probation has been revoked multiple times in the last five years and he spent a least a year in prison after one such revocation, court records show.

