ParkerCarHNR.png

Parker police are looking for this 2005 white Chevy Monte Carlo with Colorado plates AWRS39 in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Monday night. 

 Courtesy of the Parker Police Department

A man fleeing from a shoplifting incident Monday night in Parker ran a red light, fatally struck a pedestrian and then continued driving, according to the Parker Police Department.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert on behalf of Parker Police. According to the alert, the man was suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart on 11101 South Parker Road and fled the store around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Parker Police, an officer attempted to pull over the suspect, who was in a 2005 white Chevrolet Monte Carlo, on Parker Road near Plaza Drive. The driver did not stop. At that time, the officer turned off their lights and sirens and made a U-turn at the next intersection, Parker Police said. Shortly after that attempted traffic stop, dispatch was notified of a crash at South Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue.

Investigators determined that the shoplifting suspect had run the red light and hit the pedestrian who was in a designated crosswalk. The pedestrian died as a result of the crash, according to Parker Police.

The driver continued north on South Parker Road and was last seen by a witness near Orchard Road. According to police, a man was driving the vehicle and a woman was in the passenger seat.

"Witnesses described the driver of the white Monte Carlo as a Black male with an oversized black t-shirt and gray shorts," according to Parker police. "A Black female was in the passenger seat."

The vehicle has Colorado license plate AWRS39. According to witnesses, the Monte Carlo has a cracked windshield as a result of the crash. The driver's side airbag may have deployed.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or those in it should contact Parker Police at 303-841-9800.

