A Douglas County judge sentenced a driver, Abraham Paquet, 34, to 96 years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 road rage incident.

On May 22, 2018 during the rush hour commute, Parker police officers responded to a shots fired call at Parker Road and E-470, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Two trucks were sitting at a traffic light and a man in one of the trucks pulled out a gun and shot the driver in the other truck as the light turned green, a witness told police.

The victim, who was struck in the hand, was able to drive to Parker Adventist Hospital for treatment. Multiple bullets also hit his vehicle, according to the release.

The victim survived, but needed hand surgery following the shooting.

After investigating video and surveillance footage, Parker Police arrested Paquet, according to the release, and in February a jury convicted him of shooting and injuring the other driver.

He was charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference

Assault 1 - serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon

Assault 1 - extreme indifference

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Weapon possession by a previous offender

Douglas County District Court Judge Theresa Slade sentenced Paquet Tuesday to 96 years in prison, according to the release.

"This felon endangered many lives and while we may never know the true motive for his violent actions, the fact is he should have never been in possession of a firearm," District Attorney John Kellner said in the release. "This lengthy prison sentence ensures the defendant won't be able to victimize anyone else for the foreseeable future."