Denver International Airport selected Turner & Townsend as its project control services contractor to oversee the rest of the Great Hall renovations. 

The cost of parking at Denver International Airport will increase next weekend, airport officials announced Friday

Rates will increase on July 15 between $1 and $2 dollars at the airport's garages, economy, short term and 61st & Peña parking lots, according to the airport.

The Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots will remain at $8 per day with no hourly rate. 

"The cost of doing business and opearting our lots has significantly increased over the last several years," said Steve Jaquith, the airports chief operating officer in a news release. "This slight rate increase will ensure DEN can continue to provide a variety of parking options to our passengers at different price points."

Pricing will vary by location and the changes will be as follows:

Parking area Current Rate New Rate beginning July 15 (per hour
Garage $5 per hour; $28 per day $7 per hour; $30 per day
Economy $5 per hour; Day 1-3: $17 per day; 4+ days: $15 per day $6 per hour; Days 1-3: $18 per day; 4+ days: $16 per day
Short-term $6 per hour; $144 per day $7 per hour; $168 per day
61st & Peña $3 per 12 hours; $6 per day $5 per 12 hours; $7 per day

