A pedestrian was struck by a RTD light rail train and killed near Monaco Street Parkway and Smith Road between the 40th and Colorado and Central Park stations, Sunday.

The A-Line is closed until further notice as RTD waits for Denver Police to clear the scene.

A bus shuttle service is in place between Union Station and Peoria Station and an RTD spokesperson said A-line passengers should expect significant delays. They could not comment on when train service would be restored due to the active police investigation.

Denver Police initially reported their presence at the intersection just before 12:30 p.m., Sunday. A department public information officer said they do not believe the incident is criminal.

Denver Police continue to investigate. The identity of the victim will be released by the office of the medical examiner when deemed appropriate.

This is a developing news story and will be updated