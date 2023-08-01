Emergency 911 Scene

Photo Credit: katifcam (iStock).

 katifcam

A fatal car crash led to the death of a pedestrian on Monday evening, according to a statement by the Denver Police Department.

At 9:20 p.m., Monday, a pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene at the intersection of 45th Avenue and Pearl Street, according to police. A motorist had been involved. 

The department continues to investigate the situation. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.