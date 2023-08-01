A fatal car crash led to the death of a pedestrian on Monday evening, according to a statement by the Denver Police Department.
TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian in the area of 45th/Pearl. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/xnqhofzpsR— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 1, 2023
At 9:20 p.m., Monday, a pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene at the intersection of 45th Avenue and Pearl Street, according to police. A motorist had been involved.
The department continues to investigate the situation.