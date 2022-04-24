Police Line Do Not Cross

AURORA, Colo. - A person is dead after they were hit while were crossing the roadway near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street on Saturday, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

According to APD, police responded to a crash near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street around 10:11 p.m. When police arrived they found a man who had been hit by a car, APD said.

Read the full story from 9News here.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as information becomes available.

