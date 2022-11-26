A pedestrian was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Aurora early Saturday morning, police said in a release.

Aurora Police responded to a call about a man hit by a car near the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police found the victim lying in the road with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his name after next of kin are notified.

Police arrested Pierce Fair, 33, of Aurora on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The initial investigation shows that a silver Chevrolet Cruse was heading southbound on South Peoria Road when it hit the pedestrian, who was crossing Peoria Street. The pedestrian was not walking in a crosswalk.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash cam footage or has any additional information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

This is the 45th traffic fatality of 2022, Aurora Police said.