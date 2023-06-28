The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that it charged a man who allegedly threatened Gov. Jared Polis.

Jeromie James Rose, 41, was arrested Saturday by Colorado State Patrol troopers on suspicion of the felony charge retaliation against an elected official.

On June 20, Rose allegedly left a voicemail threatening the governor's life, according to a news release. He was advised of the charges against him Monday and released on $3,000 bond, according to court records.

Rose lives in the Adams County part of Aurora, according to the release. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 5 at 9:30 a.m. in Division R2.

The suspect has been charged with crimes multiple times since 2002, including "harassment - repeated calls" in 2020, to a protection order in a 2017 domestic violence case out of Boulder County in 2017, to assaulting a peace officer — which was reduced to a resisting arrest charge — in 2004 in Boulder County to a permanent protection order being placed against him by an Adams County judge in 2016.

Officials did not clarify what was said in the voicemail or why Rose allegedly left it. The district attorney referred records request for the probable cause affidavit, which would have detailed the nature of the alleged threats, to the clerk of Adams County Court — so it was not available Wednesday.