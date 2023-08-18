The trial of an ex-Greenwood Village police officer accused of shooting and killing an Aurora teen over perceived erratic driving has been tentatively set for Aug. 29.

The trial has already been postponed twice and may be bumped back again, as prosecutor Christopher Gallo expressed doubt that he could get his subpoenas out in such a short time.

"This is madness from my perspective," he told 18th Judicial District Judge Eric White in court Friday.

Gallo asked White to consider a later date of Sept. 19, but at this time, the trial is set to start in a week and a half. The proceeding is expected to take at least four days.

It's been a year and nine months since Adam Holen allegedly shot 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein after the 38-year-old followed a car full of teenagers Thanksgiving Eve 2021 and accused them of speeding through his neighborhood.

Holen had resigned from the Greenwood Village police department just three weeks earlier after spending more than five years on the force.

Blitstein was in the back seat of the vehicle, which was being driven by a friend he had met just two weeks before. The escalating confrontation between Holen and several teenagers was caught on video by a door bell camera.

Investigators said in the arrest affidavit Holen was the primary aggressor because witnesses reportedly saw him show the teens his gun while he was still inside his truck. Still, it was Blitstein who shot first, the video showed, hitting Holen in the hip after he got out of his vehicle and circled around the back toward the group of kids.

Holen returned fire and hit Blitstein four times, killing him, according to the arrest affidavit. He is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Holen, who is out on $50,000 bond, appeared in court dressed in a suit and tie. He was accompanied by several family members including his wife, his parents and his brother. The courtroom was tense as Blitstein's father, grandparents, aunt and sister sat in a row directly across from Holen's family.

At times, members of Holen's group turned and stared at the Blitstein family as their attorneys argued over whether a prosecution witness will be able to characterize Adam Holen as having been"acutely intoxicated" that night. Megan Downing, Holen's lawyer, said that the phrase was based on "unreliable evidence."

Judge White ruled that Downing can file a motion to further argue her point, but that he was inclined to allow the expert to express his opinion.

In the affidavit, police said that Holen had a blood alcohol level of .193 that night, four hours after the shooting. During an initial interview at the scene, he told police that he had not been drinking; but then later changed his story to say he had been watching an Avalanche game and had two Coors lights.

The affidavit reported that Holen made several choices that night including contacting the teenagers in the first place, staying instead of driving away and getting out of his truck, eventually confronting the teens and drawing his handgun. Ballistic reports show that Holen fired eight times. The autopsy report showed that Blitstein was shot four times in the torso and once in the arm.

Holen told police he was acting in self-defense.

At the hearing, Peyton Blitstein's father, Todd, wore a t-shirt with the words "Long Live Peyton" over a photo of his son.

"I'm excited that we are finally at this point. I want justice for Peyton," he said.

As Holen left the courtroom surrounded by family, he covered his face with his notebook.

White set a status conference for Aug. 25.