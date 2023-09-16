Denver's Mike Johnston this week appointed Phil Washington to lead the Denver International Airport, in effect confirming the choice made by his predecessor in the mayor's seat.

Johnston also picked two others to his leadership team.

“I want to thank Mayor Johnston for his confidence and support," Washington, the airport's CEO, said in a statement to The Denver Gazette. "My continuing in this role is still dependent upon Denver City Council confirmation, but I do hope to remain serving as chief executive officer at DEN and to continue the excellent work we have been doing to prepare the airport for the inevitable 100 million annual passengers.”

The Biden administration earlier nominated Washington to head the Federal Aviation Administration. His nomination encountered resistance, and Washington withdrew his name in March.

Johnston's other appointments included Anne-Marie Braga to lead Denver Human Services and Suma Nallapati as the city's chief information officer.

“Phil, Anne-Marie and Suma will play an integral role in shaping the future of Denver,” Johnston said in a news release. “Their combined expertise will help drive initiatives and policies aimed at creating a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous city for all Denver residents, businesses, partners and visitors.”

Hancock appointed Washington as airport CEO in 2021. He previously served as the CEO of the Los Angels County Metropolitan Transportation authority. Before he went to California, Washington was the chief of the Regional Transportation District.

Nallapati's background in communications spans 25 years, including stints with Insight and as chief digital officer at Dish Network and Everbridge.

The city said Braga has dedicated her career to social and human services, with a "focus on equity, inclusivity and community engagement."

She also served as deputy executive director of Community Partnerships for the Colorado Department of Human Services.

City council members still need to approve the nominations.

Besides the economic and developments director role, the mayor’s office is still looking to fill the following positions:

Deputy Chief of Staff, Admin & Communications

Deputy Communications Director of Digital Media

Director of Labor Outreach

Deputy Legislative Director

Deputy City Attorney

Executive Director, Community Planning & Development

Executive Director, Denver Department of Public Health & Environment

Executive Director, Denver Economic Development & Opportunity

Executive Director, Department of Public Safety

Executive Director, Department of Transportation & Infrastructure

Executive Director, Excise & Licensing

Executive Director, General Services

Executive Director, Human Rights & Community Partnerships

Executive Director, Parks & Recreation