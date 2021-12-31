The Marshall fire swept through southeast Boulder County, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. In 10 a.m. Friday press conference at the Boulder County Sheriff's Office headquarters, sheriff Joe Pelle said that there have been no casualties and that the estimate of at least 500 homes lost remains the same. - or scroll lower - for a gallery of photos. Click or tap here for Friday's latest updates. Click or tap here
PHOTOS: Wildfires sweep through Boulder County, leave path of destruction
Residents fight the Marshall Fire Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, as it burns through a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo. The fire, fueled by high winds, burned through Boulder County destroying hundreds on homes and businesses. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
A large grassfire moves into a neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
A home near South Boulder Road west of Louisville is destroyed by the Marshall Fire Thursday night Dec. 30, 2021. More than 500 homes were lost by the fire and about 35,000 residents in Boulder County were evacuated on the first day of the fire. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Broomfield resident Michael Sliger fights the wind as he stands on his car to get a better view of the grassfire moving into a n neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Oxgen bottles and pet food are dropped off at the evacuation center at the Lafayette YMCA on 2800 Dagny Way Thursday night, Dec. 30, 2021, as 35,000 residents were had to leave their homes because of the Boulder County fires. Hundreds of homes in the Superior and Louisville area burned as of Thursday evening. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Carl G Payne II
A firefighter battles a blaze in a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 30,2021, as crew work through the night combating the Marshall Fire that had started earlier in the day. The fire, fueled by high winds, burned through Boulder County destroying hundreds on homes and businesses. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
A resident tries to fight a house fire Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Louisville, Colo., as fire fueled by high winds burns through Boulder County destorying hundreds on homes and businesses. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
The Marshall fire spreads through a neighborhood near Harper’s Lake. The wind-driven fire moved east through Boulder County damaging and destroying homes as it burned 1,600 acres in Superior and Louisville, CO. (Carl Glenn Payne II/The Denver Gazette)
Carl G Payne II
Volunteers help unload dog and cat food for the evacuation center at the Lafayette YMCA on 2800 Dagny Way Thursday night, Dec. 30, 2021, as 35,000 residents were had to leave their homes because of the Boulder County fires. Hundreds of homes in the Superior and Louisville area burned as of Thursday evening. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Grant Lewis gets video on his phone of the Marshall Fire as emergency personal fight to keep it contained beyond a checkpoint near 96th and Dillion Road. The wind-driven fire moved east through Boulder County damaging and destroying homes as it burned 1,600 acres in Superior and Louisville, CO. (Carl Glenn Payne II/The Denver Gazette)
Carl Glenn Payne II
Carl Glenn Payne II
The Marshall Fire engulfs a home in Louisville, Colo., Thursday Dec. 30, 2021 as crews worked through the night battling the blaze that had destroyed more than 500 home in Boulder County. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
A large fire burns down a row of homes near McCaslin Boulevard and West 120th Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
People work to stay up during a gust of wind while watching a large grassfire move into a neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Emergency personal work to stop the spread of the Marshall fire near 96th and Dillion Road. The wind-driven fire moved east through Boulder County damaging and destroying homes as it burned 1,600 acres in Superior and Louisville, CO. (Carl Glenn Payne II/The Denver Gazette)
Carl G Payne II
Flames can be seen rising from a neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Trash clings to a barbed wire fence while a large grassfire moves into a neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Cars drive south out of Boulder on Highway 93 as a wildfire moves west down the hill at Marshall Mesa on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Eldorado Springs, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Flames light up the smoke plume as a wildfire moves west down the hill at Marshall Mesa on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Eldorado Springs, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Carl G Payne II
Carl G Payne II
Carl G Payne II
A large grassfire moves into a neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
A person is backlit by glowing smoke as they overlook a fire moving through a neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Fire moves through a suburban neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Carl G Payne II
Carl G Payne II
Carl G Payne II
People line the fence overlooking a fire moving through a neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Two people look on while fire moves through a suburban neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Vehicles evacuate in front of a large grass fire on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Carl Glenn Payne II
Carl Glenn Payne II
Carl Glenn Payne II
Dust can be seen behind a semi that’s been blown on its side on E-470 just north of West Bowles Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
Boulder resident Connor Holland fights the wind as he stands on a mount of asphalt to get a better view of the grassfire moving into a n neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
A large grassfire moves into a neighborhood off McCaslin Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
David Miller looks on as a grassfire moves toward a neighborhood in Superior, Colo., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst
A large tree flares up s a wildfire moves west down the hill at Marshall Mesa on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Eldorado Springs, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Timothy Hurst