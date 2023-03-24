Private security guard company Pinkerton Consulting and Investigations can now operate again in Denver after a long legal battle following a fatal shooting involving an unlicensed private security guard.

On Wednesday, the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses issued a license to Pinkerton after reviewing their application, according to Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

In October 2020 following a pair of dueling political rallies in Denver’s Civic Center, Matthew Dolloff — a security guard Pinkerton subcontracted with Isborn Security Services — shot and killed 49-year-old Lee Keltner after a confrontation between the two.

Dolloff was working as private security for Denver Gazette news partner 9News, but did not have a license to work as a security guard in Denver.

Dolloff was charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was dismissed in March 2022 after Denver District Attorney Beth McCann concluded that he was acting in self defense.

A series of back-and-forth decisions by, and discussion between the Denver District Attorney's Office and Pinkerton, ended when Judge David H. Goldberg ruled in June 2022 that Pinkerton could keep its security license in Denver.

Pinkerton argued that because the part of the city code that holds employers accountable in the context of license sanctions for actions of people who work for them refers to acts during “his or her employment,” it refers to liability for the actions of an actual person – not another company.

Goldberg wrote that although the word “person” includes businesses as well as actual people, the city ordinance at issue doesn’t use that word.

Pinkerton was allowed to reapply for a security license and did, getting their license back Wednesday after its application was reviewed, according to Escudero.

As part of the licensing process, all private security guards in Denver have to complete annual training to help prevent violent encounters, he said in a statement.

"This case will hopefully serve as a significant reminder to private security guard companies in Denver about the importance of only employing licensed guards," Escudero wrote.

Pinkerton officials did not reply to an email and call for comment.