Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Now open

Plum Creek Garden Markets — which provide gardeners with plants, including perennials, annuals, vegetables, fruits and herbs and the hanging baskets for growing — began opening this month at metro Denver locations.

“This is a big year for Plum Creek,” Owner Jeremy Friedman said in a news release. “Not only are our locations getting bigger, featuring more than 700 varieties, we’re also carrying a new veggie line, Home Harvest. Grown regionally, these vegetables are stronger and nurtured in larger pots, helping our customers’ gardens thrive from the get-go.”

The Denver and Greenwood Village locations are already open. Castle Rock will open Friday and the others following in coming days and next week. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Locations include:

Castle Rock: 441 S. Perry St., (720) 630-1461

Denver (at the Shops at Northfield): 8510 Northfield Boulevard, (720) 682-2977

Erie: 130 Wells St., (720) 693-0544

Golden: 911 12TH St., (720) 692-8153

Greenwood Village: 2342 E. Orchard Road, (303) 945-9308

Littleton: 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, (720) 693-1161

For more information, visit the Plum Creek website plumcreekgardenmarket.com.

Douglas County opens small business development center

Douglas County will open its first ever small business development center this week.

Officials will celebrate the opening of the Aurora-South Metro Small Business Development Center satellite office at the Arapahoe Community College Sturm Collaboration Campus, 4500 Limelight Ave., Castle Rock, on Thursday, April 27.

The center is being launched through a partnership with Arapahoe Community College, the Colorado State University System, and Aurora-South Metro Small Business Development Center.

Free2Move ends Denver service

Free2Move vehicle sharing service will end operations in Denver April 30, the company announced Monday.

In a news release, company officials said the decision came as a result of "ongoing strategic review aimed at optimizing its operations and focusing on areas of growth and profitability."

Free2Move had operated in Denver since 2021 with car sharing, subscriptions and other "sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions."

"The context of our operation in Denver cannot be sustainable and we had to take the decision to stop the service," said Free2move CEO Brigitte Courtehoux in the release. "We have been proud to serve our customers and we are committed to supporting our customers and partners during this transition period and will work closely with them to ensure a smooth wind-down of our services."

Customers will be notified, the company said.

The Paris, France-based firm will maintain U.S. operations in Portland and Washington D.C.