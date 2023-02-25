Denver police arrested a fatal shooting suspect following a police chase late Friday, according to police on Twitter.

At 8:15 p.m. Friday, Denver police received a 9-1-1 call from a person who told them his mother was shot at a residence in the 4700 block of Durham Court, south of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge and north of I-70.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, according to police. The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death when next of kin are notified. She suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head, according to the affidavit.

The suspect, Clemente Flores-Hernandez, 43, fled the scene and took the victim's grandson, according to the arrest affidavit.

A witness followed Flores-Hernandez in his vehicle on eastbound I-70 toward Strasburg, according to the affidavit.

Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped Flores-Hernandez's vehicle, taking him into custody for:

Investigation of first-degree murder

First-degree attempted murder

First-degree kidnapping

The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine possible charges.