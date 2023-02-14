Aurora police are investigating two shooting incidents in the same neighborhood Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, which appear connected, according to a news release.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aurora police responded to an apartment with bullet holes in the front door and window in the 1600 block of South Idalia Circle, which is just north of Horseshoe Park and east of Interstate 225.

Responding officers searched the apartment and did not find any victims inside.

Preliminary evidence shows that Tuesday's incident may be connected to an Aurora shooting that occurred Monday night, according to the release.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about shots fired at 10:54 p.m., Monday at 1670 S. Chambers Rd., which is less than half a mile from the location of Tuesday's incident, according to the release.

Responding officers found two men in a vehicle with obvious gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

As of 1:16 p.m., Tuesday, police did not have suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.