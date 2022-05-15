Police Line Do Not Cross

The Aurora Police Department said a woman is dead after a crash near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Laredo Street on Saturday night, 9News reported.

Around 9:17 p.m., police said they responded to a crash involving two pick-up trucks. Through investigation, police found that one of the pick-up trucks was making a left turn from eastbound East Colfax Avenue to North Laredo Street when they were hit by the second pick-up truck that was driving westbound on East Colfax Avenue.

