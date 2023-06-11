The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a second Missing Senior Alert for 74-year-old Frank Wetzold, of Jefferson County, the agency reported Sunday.

Wetzold is described as 6' 1" and 130 pounds with hazel eyes and white hair.

The senior — who suffers from a cognitive disorder — is believed to have walked away from his home in the 15 block of Stage Stop Road in Park County at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

The first Missing Senior Alert was announced on Friday around 12:30 p.m. by the CBI.

Wetzold may be with his dog, a German Shepard named Angel.

CBI said via Twitter that Wetzold needs his medication for dementia.

Anyone who has seen Wetzold or know his whereabouts, should call 911 or the Park County Sheriff's Office at 719-836-4121. Choose option 5.