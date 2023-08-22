An Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy returned to visit a baby who he saved from choking just one week prior.

"I'm glad to see he's healthy and he's breathing... I thought about him all week," Deputy Nicholas Pacheco said in a video posted by the Arapahoe Sheriff's Office.

Pacheco visited with the baby — Carlos — and his parents, bringing gifts and smiles.

The officer responded to a medical call involving a one-month-old male infant at 7:27 a.m. August 13. The call reported that the child was blue, not breathing and unconscious.

Pacheco raced through the apartment, grabbed the baby and began performing CPR. Through the quick response, Pacheco was able to dislodge whatever the baby had been choking on, according to an Arapahoe Sheriff's Office social media post on X.

"It was amazing to see him again. I'm so glad he's healthy. It's rare we get to see people again who we interact with, but I wanted to make sure I came back. This was the first baby I've ever done CPR on," said Deputy Nicholas Pacheco in the social media post.