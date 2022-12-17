The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release.
Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, with a heavy build. He is wearing a hat, brown jacket and jeans. He was last seen running northbound through a field near Sheridan Boulevard.
Police set up a perimeter and issued a shelter-in-place for the surrounding area. Police ask anyone who sees the suspect to call 911.