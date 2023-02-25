Governor Polis appointed Attorney General Phil Weiser to be the state's prosecutor for the 22nd Judicial District, according to a news release Saturday.

Polis issued an executive order, which goes into effect on Monday, appointed Weiser to the position until a new district attorney is appointed to the 22nd judicial district, according to the release.

This appointment comes after Polis appointed Matthew G. Margeson, the 22nd Judicial District attorney, to the Dolores County Court, according to the release.

The process to appoint a new district attorney included a panel who reviewed applications and recommended finalists to Polis. The panelists included:

Governor Bill Ritter, former district attorney for the 2nd Judicial District (Denver)

Christian Champagne, district attorney for the 6th Judicial District (La Plata, Archuleta and San Juan Counties)

Stan Garnett, former district attorney for the 20th Judicial District (Boulder)

Dan Rubenstein, district attorney for the 21st Judicial District (Mesa County)

Kara Veitch, chief legal counsel to Governor Polis

Weiser will serve through the current term, which goes until the 2024 general election, when the next election for the district attorney in the 22nd judicial district, happens.

The salary for the district attorney position is $135,000 per year.