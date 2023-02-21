A new poll on Denver's crowded race for mayor strongly suggests that candidates who position their campaign as the answer to the city's high crime rate would attract support among voters.

Voters also oppose the idea of "defunding" the police, although it maintains "soft support" among Democrats, according to the recent the poll.

Conducted early this month by Cygnal and Chism Strategies on behalf of a group in Denver, the poll shows that crime and improving public safety sit atop the list of issues that preoccupy Denverites.

Also high on their list is homelessness, which has spiraled out of control in metro Denver in the last few years.

“My car has been broken into multiple times and I live in a very nice neighborhood. Denver is gross,” the poll quoted one of the respondents as saying. The resident identified himself as a somewhat liberal unaffiliated voter.

“Scary, unsettling, (and) fearful," said a woman, who identified herself as a somewhat conservative Republican. "Prohibits us from doing things in city. Prohibits my daughter from living a teenage life.”

The poll shows that a majority of respondents (63%) feel safe in Denver, but 36% don't.

Notably, younger respondents and older residents feel safer compared to those ages in between. For all age groups, in fact, a majority say they feel safe in the city — except for female respondents between 50 and 64. In their case, a majority (54%) of whom say they don't feel safe in Denver.

An overwhelming majority of respondents (74%) view crime as a major problem or even crisis, while they say homelessness is even more dire, with 96% of voters saying it's a major problem and nearly half labeling it as a “crisis.”

"Voters do not think Denver is doing enough to solve these issues," the poll's memo says, noting that 32% gave the city's efforts to reduce homelessness an “F.” Roughly the same number (26%) also gave the city a failing grade in its efforts to reduce crime.

The poll also shows that 50.3% of voters oppose "defunding the police." The opposition is particularly pronounced among unaffiliated voters and Republicans.

Support for "defunding the police" is highest in the 18 to 49 age groups.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of voters back increasing the Denver Police Department’s budget. Among Democrats, support for a bigger budget for the police stands at 63%.

The poll also shows that outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock’s image sits at negative 22, while Gov. Jared Polis' favorability rating stands at 53%.

The Denver City Council is also unpopular.

The race for mayor is wide open, according to the poll. Kelly Brough leads with just under 8% of the vote while seeing some bipartisan appeal. However, 60% of voters remain undecided.

Mike Johnston narrowly leads the second-choice ballot.

Andy Rougeot, the only Republican running in the race, secured 2.8% of the vote, although he enjoys the support of 10% of Republican respondents.

The poll, conducted between Feb. 9 and 10 among 405 respondents, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.86 percentage points. That means the results could swing in either direction in significant ways, further scrambling the candidates' rankings.

Denver’s all-mail municipal election is set for April 4. If none of the candidates secures more than 50% of the votes, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff election in June.