The polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Election Day 2021 in Denver. Click or tap here for the latest results of races and ballot measures statewide and in Denver.

Measure Yes No Total votes/third candidate Fourth candidate
(Early unofficial results as of 7:40 p.m.)
Colorado - Amendment 78 36.63% 63.37% 64,571 votes
Colorado - Proposition 119 49.17% 50.83% 66,030 votes
Colorado - Proposition 120 39.61% 60.39% 65,531 votes
DENVER BALLOT INITIATIVES
Question 2A 62.33% 37.67% 65,782 votes
Question 2B 59.93% 40.07% 65,702 votes
Question 2C 60.16% 39.84% 65,738 votes
Question 2D 61.10% 38.90% 65,656 votes
Question 2E 40.85% 59.15% 65,591 votes
Question 2F 32.26% 67.74% 65,224 votes
Question 2G 66.99% 33.01% 63,744 votes
Question 2H 74.48% 25.52% 64,418 votes
Ordinance 300 40.74% 59.26% 65,515 votes
Ordinance 301 63.14% 36.86% 64,866 votes
Ordinance 302 38.48% 61.52% 64,207 votes
Ordinance 303 45.75% 54.25% 65.270 votes
Ordinance 304 60.70% 65,038 votes
SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Denver Public Schools
Director - At Large Scott Esserman: 38.90% Vernon Jones Jr: 22.41% Marla Benavides: 16.50% Jane Shirley: 16.19%
Director - District 2 Xochitl "Sochi" Gaytan: 50.29% Karolina Villagrana: 49.71% 7,009 votes
Director - District 3 Carrie Olson: 67.41% Mike DeGuire: 32.59% 13,339 votes
Director - District 4 Michelle Quattlebaum: 42.96% Gene Fashaw: 40.11% José Silva: 16.92% 8,740 votes
Douglas County Schools
School Board Director - District B Mike Peterson: 56.10% Juli Watkins: 43.90% 84,526 votes
School Board Director - District D Becky Myers: 53.98% Ruby Martinez: 41.56% Justin Mathew: 4.45% 84,415 votes
School Board Director - District E Christy Williams: 54.29% Kevin Leung: 45.71% 84,530 votes
School Board Director - District G Kaylee Winegar: 54.78% Krista Holtzmann: 45.22% 84,439 votes