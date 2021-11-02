The polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Election Day 2021 in Denver. Click or tap here for the latest results of races and ballot measures statewide and in Denver.
Election 2021 Results | State and Local Measures, Races
|Measure
|Yes
|No
|Total votes/third candidate
|Fourth candidate
|(Early unofficial results as of 7:40 p.m.)
|Colorado - Amendment 78
|36.63%
|63.37%
|64,571 votes
|Colorado - Proposition 119
|49.17%
|50.83%
|66,030 votes
|Colorado - Proposition 120
|39.61%
|60.39%
|65,531 votes
|DENVER BALLOT INITIATIVES
|Question 2A
|62.33%
|37.67%
|65,782 votes
|Question 2B
|59.93%
|40.07%
|65,702 votes
|Question 2C
|60.16%
|39.84%
|65,738 votes
|Question 2D
|61.10%
|38.90%
|65,656 votes
|Question 2E
|40.85%
|59.15%
|65,591 votes
|Question 2F
|32.26%
|67.74%
|65,224 votes
|Question 2G
|66.99%
|33.01%
|63,744 votes
|Question 2H
|74.48%
|25.52%
|64,418 votes
|Ordinance 300
|40.74%
|59.26%
|65,515 votes
|Ordinance 301
|63.14%
|36.86%
|64,866 votes
|Ordinance 302
|38.48%
|61.52%
|64,207 votes
|Ordinance 303
|45.75%
|54.25%
|65.270 votes
|Ordinance 304
|60.70%
|65,038 votes
|SCHOOL BOARD RACES
|Denver Public Schools
|Director - At Large
|Scott Esserman: 38.90%
|Vernon Jones Jr: 22.41%
|Marla Benavides: 16.50%
|Jane Shirley: 16.19%
|Director - District 2
|Xochitl "Sochi" Gaytan: 50.29%
|Karolina Villagrana: 49.71%
|7,009 votes
|Director - District 3
|Carrie Olson: 67.41%
|Mike DeGuire: 32.59%
|13,339 votes
|Director - District 4
|Michelle Quattlebaum: 42.96%
|Gene Fashaw: 40.11%
|José Silva: 16.92%
|8,740 votes
|Douglas County Schools
|School Board Director - District B
|Mike Peterson: 56.10%
|Juli Watkins: 43.90%
|84,526 votes
|School Board Director - District D
|Becky Myers: 53.98%
|Ruby Martinez: 41.56%
|Justin Mathew: 4.45%
|84,415 votes
|School Board Director - District E
|Christy Williams: 54.29%
|Kevin Leung: 45.71%
|84,530 votes
|School Board Director - District G
|Kaylee Winegar: 54.78%
|Krista Holtzmann: 45.22%
|84,439 votes