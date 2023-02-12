A Porsche SUV rolled into a home in Boulder Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. The 42-year-old driver of the SUV sustained injuries and medically cleared before being arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, careless driving and texting while driving.
A Porsche sports utility vehicle slammed into a home in the 3500 block of 4th Street in North Boulder Saturday morning, according to Boulder Police.
The driver lost control, flipped the car and crashed into the home, according to police. The vehicle launched several feet into the home and onto a patio area, largely crushing the passenger department.
Late Friday night—well, early Saturday morning actually—we were called to the 3500 block of 4th Street in North #Boulder for a report of a crash.
When police arrived, the driver was trapped inside the car. Police report there were no major injuries, despite the damage to the home and the SUV.
On the eve of Superbowl Sunday, police asked people to celebrate responsibly and never drink and drive. In 2020, more than 11,000 people were killed in drunk driving incidents according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The NHTSA reports about 32 people die per day as a result.
The Boulder Fire Department, American Medical Response and Mountain View Fire Rescue assisted Boulder Police with rescuing the driver. After the 42-year-old was medically cleared, Boulder Police took him to the Boulder County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, careless driving and texting while driving.
PHOTOS: A Porsche SUV crashed into a home in Boulder, Colorado
