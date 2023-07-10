Chilling color video footage taken by a concerned citizen may be the only piece of evidence police have to go on as they attempt to unravel the case of a suspected sniper targeting a multifamily complex in Denver.

Less than a month after five windows of an upscale Capitol Hill high-rise were shattered by stray .22 caliber bullets, residents and management are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video who appeared to be taking a shot at the building. The short video showed the man appear to aim a rifle at the top floors of the Beauvallon Condomiums at 925 Lincoln Street from a block and a half away July 4.

The man stood next to a light-colored Prius with driver door, back driver’s side door and back trunk wide open, a photo taken by the bystander showed. Video footage also caught on the bystander's cellphone revealed that the suspect allegedly took shots from an alley next to an empty parking lot from the west side of the condominium complex.

At least 2-3 cracks from the rifle are heard on the video.

No one was hurt, but the bullets nearly missed people who were going about their lives in their homes unaware that they may have been the target of an active shooter.

The Prius appears to have a blue logo or graffiti on the driver’s side doors.

“He stayed for two minutes and took off,” said Lauren Shrensky, Beauvallon HOA Board president. “People are scared. They want to know if they can sit on their balconies.”

One of the bullets fired June 14 came within an arm's length of a woman who was working on her computer. A complaint was filed with Denver Police the next day but that incident was not caught on video. The bullet exploded into fragments, according to Beauvallon management.

From the July 4 footage, a .22 caliber bullet appeared to be headed for two people who were relaxing on their 14th floor balcony, missed them, and lodged into the 15th floor ceiling above them.

Beauvallon Manager Larry Healey said that there were two bullet strikes on June 14 which originated on the east side of the building, one which hit the 10th floor and another which hit the 15th floor.

There were 2-3 more strikes which busted windows on July 4, which Healey said originated from two separate angles: One from the east side and another from the west side.

In all, five windows were hit.

It was the July 4 incident which was caught on video by a passerby who happened to see what he thought was strange behavior and stopped to record it. It is the only known image of the alleged sniper.

Healey scanned company surveillance video and found that none of the cameras featured angles which showed what happened.

Video from nearby businesses, specifically a lawyer’s office, were not helpful either — partially because some of the footage was erased and recorded over after 72 hours.

Residents found what they thought were .22-caliber shells lodged into the walls and the citizen videographer said on Reddit he found a .22 caliber shell casing on the ground after the alleged shooter took off in his car. Both shootings occurred in broad daylight during the late afternoon.

Though the shootings have not been linked officially, Healey thinks they are the work of the same person.

“These incidents obviously seem to be related. Don’t you think the public should be aware that there’s been three incidents allegedly the same individual using the same weapon?” he asked.

A Denver Police spokesperson confirmed that officers responded to both alleged sniping incidents and considered the cases to be “criminal mischief.” No further information was released from law enforcement because, according to a DPD spokesperson, "this is an active and open investigation."

The 15-story Beauvallon condominiums are priced from half-a-million dollars up to over $2 million. A Reddit thread about the shootings had more than 100 comments and 100 more responded to a separate thread featuring the video of the alleged sniper.

After almost a month, residents of the high rise want answers.

“There are some loose threads that need to be tied up," said Healey. "Neighbors want peace of mind.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .