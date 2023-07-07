This weekend’s lottery jackpots are offering pre-tax prizes of over $1 billion combined.

Following no winning numbers being drawn on Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot is set at an estimated $590 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has stood at $427 million since Wednesday.

Mega Millions drawings occur on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 p.m. MDT. The Powerball drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8:59 MDT.

The largest Powerball jackpot won in Colorado was $133 million in 2017. That jackpot, won by then 67-year-old Judy Finchum of Grand Junction, is also the largest Colorado lottery prize won to date. To date, no Colorado resident has won a Mega Millions jackpot since the state began selling tickets in 2010. No one has ever won both jackpots at the same time.

There’s a first time for everything.

How can I purchase a lottery ticket?

For retailer locations, rules and other information, those over the age of 18 can find relevant information on the Colorado Lottery’s website.

Should I choose the cash option or annuity for my lottery winnings?

A calculator tool from USAMega.com breaks down how much you would receive in payments should you be the lucky winner.

For the Powerball jackpot of $590 million, a lump sum cash payment after federal and Colorado state taxes would amount to $178,649,845.

For the annuity payment option, the average yearly net payout after federal and Colorado state taxes would be $11,561,712. After 30 years, that amount would total $346,851,360.

Should a Colorado resident win the Mega Millions jackpot of $427 million, a lump sum cash payment after federal and Colorado state taxes would amount to $129,308,645.

For the Mega Millions annuity payment option, the average yearly net payout after federal and Colorado state taxes would be $8,377,778. After 30 years, that amount would total $251,333,340.

What could I purchase with my lottery winnings?

For starters, a new home could be nice. Recent findings set the average home price in Metro Denver at $697,534, which is an easy target for a lottery winner. Want something more extravagant? Options like this $40 million ski chalet or this $18 million mansion recently listed for sale in Commerce City are also viable options.

If you were to win this weekend’s jackpot(s), sports ownership is just out of reach for the majority of professional teams, but you could buy a share of the pie.

According to sports business guru Joe Pompliano, F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton, a member of the Denver Broncos Walton-Penner ownership group, holds a 0.2% stake in the team which he purchased for a reported $6 million dollars.

To own one of Denver’s sports teams outright, the most viable option is the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League. The most recent NLL franchise in Las Vegas, the Desert Dogs were purchased for $10 million according to LVSportsBiz. Of course, you would have to convince current billionaire sports owner Stan Kroenke to sell one of his properties.

Perhaps the most prudent way to spend your lottery winnings would be smart investment. For example, a dividend stock such as Verizon (NYSE: VZ) with an annual dividend yield rate of 7.2 percent would net a dividend income of $832,443 on the Powerball annuity payment. This dividend payment would be $603,200 for the Mega Millions annuity payment.

For the even more conservative investor, a high yield savings account with a rate of 4.1 percent would net $474,030 in annual interest for the Powerball annuity payment and $343,488 for the Mega Millions annuity payment.

Money may not grow on trees, but for one or two lucky lottery winners this weekend, it could at least plant a seed.