Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Now open

The newest branch of the Premier Members Credit Union opened in Westminster this month at 10339 N. Federal Blvd.

It’s the company’s 17th branch.

“We sincerely want to be the best neighbor in Westminster and have partnered with two respected, vital Westminster community nonprofits to benefit,” said Jeffrey Kash, associate vice president of community relations, in a news release. “For each new account or additional account opened during the first 90 days at this branch, Premier Members will donate $100 to the charity of that member's choice from these two fine organizations (up to $5,000 total for each charity).”

Those nonprofit organizations are Adaptive Adventures and Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program.

The 1,780-square-foot branch includes “open teller stations, private offices, and a conference room.”

***

National car buying service webuyanycar.com opened 10 locations around the Denver metro area.

The 12-year-old company offers to “make it easier and more convenient for car owners to sell their vehicles” by offering “same-day payment and will even handle all of the paperwork, making the process as easy as possible for the seller,” according to a news release.

"webuyanycar.com is excited to bring our innovative car buying service to Denver for the first time," said Vince Abate, vice president of operations, in a news release.

The locations are in Arvada, Glendale, Aurora, Broomfield, Englewood, Thornton, Frederick, Lakewood, Centennial and Colorado Springs north.

For more information, and addresses, visit the company’s website webuyanycar.com.