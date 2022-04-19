After months of uncertainty, unexplained DNA, the dismissal of most of 16 expert witness, two judges, and a change of venue, prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss the high profile case Tuesday morning just 15 minutes before the motion started.The judge is reviewing the motion and is in a fifteen minute break.
Morphew, 54, walked into the courtroom with the couple's two daughters. He was arrested last May 5, almost a year to the day from when his wife disappeared. Suzanne Morphew's body has not been found.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
Barry Morphew arrives in court this morning with his two daughters, now just 9 days before his trial is set to start. He’s charged with murdering his missing wife Suzanne. I’ll tweet updates here during breaks from court pic.twitter.com/3t3LoyNfI8— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) April 19, 2022