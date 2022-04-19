Morphew-evidence-main

Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: Suzanne Morphew (left) and her bicycle. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)

After months of uncertainty, unexplained DNA, the dismissal of most of 16 expert witness, two judges, and a change of venue, prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss the high profile case Tuesday morning just 15 minutes before the motion started.The judge is reviewing the motion and is in a fifteen minute break.

Morphew, 54, walked into the courtroom with the couple's two daughters. He was arrested last May 5, almost a year to the day from when his wife disappeared. Suzanne Morphew's body has not been found.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.