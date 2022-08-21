A cyclist has died after colliding with a car in Fort Collins on Saturday.
At approximately 5:20 p.m., Saturday, Fort Collins Police were notified of an injury collision between a vehicle and a bicycle at the intersection of South Taft Hill Road and West Trilby Road, Fort Collins Police announced in a release. The collision involved a 2012 Chevrolet Impala which was driven by an adult male, and a gas-powered bicycle ridden by an adult male.
The cyclist had life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Due to the severity of the collision, the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team, took over the investigation. Trilby Road was closed at Thompson Drive, and Taft Hill was closed in between Harmony Road and 57th Street in Loveland, for approximately 5.5 hours while investigators processed the scene.
The Impala was travelling northbound on Taft Hill Road when the gas-powered bicycle crossed in front of the vehicle travelling from the west side of the road to the east and collided with the Impala.
Investigators are working to determine if the bicycle failed to stop for the stop sign or failed to yield the right of way. Police are also investigating if the cyclist was under the influence of alcohol and do not suspect any impairment on behalf of the Impala driver.
“Regardless of the vehicle you are driving, it is imperative that you do so while not under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Sergeant Mike Avrech said.
Anyone with information regarding this collision who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Officer David Kaes at 970-416-2229.