A woman was killed and another person was seriously injured Monday night in a head-on collision in Aurora.

Officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at South Aurora Parkway and Southlands Parkway around 7 p.m. A Hyundai Santa Fe and Nissan Rogue were involved in the crash, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The driver of the Santa Fe, a 52-year-old woman, and the driver of the Rogue, a 42-year-old man, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Tuesday morning that the 52-year-old woman died of her injuries. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release her name at a later date, according to the department.

The driver of the Rogue remained in critical condition, police said.

An initial investigation into the crash revealed the Santa Fe was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Aurora Parkway when it was struck head-on by the Rogue.

Authorities have not said whether alcohol, drugs or speed played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call the department's traffic division at 303-739-7000.