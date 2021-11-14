One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a head-on crash Sunday in Commerce City, according to Gazette news partner 9News.
A 1997 Ford Ranger collided with a 2010 Mercedes sedan around 3 a.m. in the 5700 block of Sand Creek Drive.
Two men in the Ford Ranger were taken to a hospital, and one of them was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the TV station reported.
Additional information was not available Sunday morning as police continued to investigate the crash.